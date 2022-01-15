UrduPoint.com

Omicron Cases Increase To 75 In KP: Health Department

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 12:57 PM

The Omicron variant is spreading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 11 more cases were reported infecting a total of 75 people throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Omicron variant is spreading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 11 more cases were reported infecting a total of 75 people throughout the province.

According to the health department's spokesperson, 11 more omicron variant cases were detected in the province including five from Peshawar, three cases were reported from Charsadda and one case each from Khyber and Mansehra districts.

He said that 11 omicron variant-infected people include seven men and four women.

He said elaborate arrangements had been made to stop the spread of corona cases and contact tracing was continuing in an effective manner.

It says that the authorities concerned were fully geared up and surveillance teams were operating in affected areas.

People have also been advised to strictly follow SOPs issued by the provincial government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

