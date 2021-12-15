UrduPoint.com

Omicron Could Become Dominant In Europe By Mid-January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:44 PM

Omicron could become dominant in Europe by mid-January

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could become dominant in Europe next month, but said her 27-nation bloc had ample vaccines to fight the pandemic

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could become dominant in Europe next month, but said her 27-nation bloc had ample vaccines to fight the pandemic.

"If you look at the time it takes for new cases to double in number, it seems to be doubling every two or three days. And that's massive. We're told that by mid-January, we should expect Omicron to be the new dominant variant in Europe," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, pointing to scientific data.

"But over the last year, we've worked hard and we've achieved a great deal and that is why Europe is in a better position now to fight the virus," she said.

Von der Leyen insisted there were "enough vaccine doses for every European now" as EU countries push to deliver booster jabs to combat the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

"We're now in a position to produce 300 million doses of the vaccine per month here in Europe," she said.

"We have contracts that ensure that we'll receive vaccines once they're adapted to the new variant as soon as possible.

And we're told that it'll take around 100 days to adapt the vaccines we have." So far, 66.6 percent of the EU population have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and 62 million had received a third booster jab, she said.

She said that "the most important important thing now" is to increase overall vaccination rates, including among children, and the bloc needed to step up the battle to overcome "vaccine scepticism".

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and that it was "probably" present in most countries.

Since the new, heavily-mutated variant was first detected in southern Africa last month, it has been reported in 77 countries, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in its latest report on Tuesday counted a total 2,127 confirmed Omicron cases in the EU and a handful of partner countries, with the biggest numbers in Denmark, Norway, France, Germany and Belgium.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Parliament France Norway Germany Belgium Denmark Million

Recent Stories

Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outs ..

Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outside Karachi stadium

59 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in ..

Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in Al Sila on Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Lithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultat ..

Lithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan

38 seconds ago
 China's Gas Production Up Nearly 9% in 2021, Oil O ..

China's Gas Production Up Nearly 9% in 2021, Oil Output Grows 2.5% - Statistics ..

40 seconds ago
 Relief package given to farmers

Relief package given to farmers

42 seconds ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.