UrduPoint.com

Omicron Found In Netherlands Earlier Than Thought: Health Authority

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:11 PM

Dutch health authorities said Tuesday that the new Covid-19 variant was present in the Netherlands a week earlier than previously believed and checks are underway to see how far it has spread

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch health authorities said Tuesday that the new Covid-19 variant was present in the Netherlands a week earlier than previously believed and checks are underway to see how far it has spread.

The RIVM National Health and Environment Institute said it "has found the corona variant Omicron in two test samples that had already been taken in the Netherlands... on November 19 and 23".

