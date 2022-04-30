Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 detected in Australian state

Health authorities of Australia's state of Victoria confirmed that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 has been traced in wastewater in Melbourne

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) --:Health authorities of Australia's state of Victoria confirmed that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 has been traced in wastewater in Melbourne.

The Victorian Health Department confirmed the finding on Friday and said authorities would now prioritize the sequencing of PCR samples from COVID-19 cases in the water catchment area to get a better understanding of the spread of the BA.2.12.1.

"Early evidence suggests it is more transmissible than BA.2 but does not cause more severe disease," the health department said.

The BA.2.12.1 sub-variant is currently on the rise in the United States, which makes up nearly 30 percent of sequences identified nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is also fast spreading through Europe.

Victoria reported 19 COVID-related deaths on Saturday along with 9,064 new cases, bringing the state's overall active cases to 54,992.