UrduPoint.com

Omicron Sub-variant BA.2.12.1 Detected In Australian State

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 detected in Australian state

Health authorities of Australia's state of Victoria confirmed that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 has been traced in wastewater in Melbourne

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Health authorities of Australia's state of Victoria confirmed that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 has been traced in wastewater in Melbourne.

The Victorian Health Department confirmed the finding on Friday and said authorities would now prioritize the sequencing of PCR samples from COVID-19 cases in the water catchment area to get a better understanding of the spread of the BA.2.12.1.

"Early evidence suggests it is more transmissible than BA.2 but does not cause more severe disease," the health department said.

The BA.2.12.1 sub-variant is currently on the rise in the United States, which makes up nearly 30 percent of sequences identified nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is also fast spreading through Europe.

Victoria reported 19 COVID-related deaths on Saturday along with 9,064 new cases, bringing the state's overall active cases to 54,992.

There are 448 Victorians hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 of whom are in intensive care units.

The BA.2.12.1 detection came only a day after the first case of another Omicron sub-variant, BA.

4, was found in the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) with a traveler from South Africa.

The sudden simultaneous arrival of the two virulent strains is already causing concern among medical experts such as epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman from the University of South Australia.

"BA.2.12.1 now accounts for 25 percent of cases in the U.S. BA.4 is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in South Africa. Increasing case numbers will inevitably result in increased hospitalizations and more people with long-COVID. This is real and happening now," Esterman tweeted on Friday.

Speaking to local media Channel 7 News the same day, Esterman said BA.4 "appears to escape the immune system a bit better than BA.2, so that means that people who've already been infected can be re-infected more easily, and people who are vaccinated can be infected more easily.""This comes just at the stage where we're removing all our public health measures - that's the bad news," he said.

Meanwhile, NSW recorded 11,709 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the 24 hours till 4:00 p.m. Friday local time. There are 1,623 cases in the hospital, with 69 in ICU.

Related Topics

Australia Water Europe Victoria Melbourne Same Wales South Africa United States National University Media All From P

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing passengers and pilgrims durin ..

28 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety Authority seals 20 bakeries

KP Food Safety Authority seals 20 bakeries

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Zelensky both invited to G20: Indonesian pr ..

Putin, Zelensky both invited to G20: Indonesian president

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt grants 180 days remission to 1200 priso ..

Sindh govt grants 180 days remission to 1200 prisoners

3 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 Sign Petition Urging Scholz to Stop He ..

Over 50,000 Sign Petition Urging Scholz to Stop Heavy Weapons Supplies to Kiev

3 minutes ago
 Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Cana ..

Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Canada

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.