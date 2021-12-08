Omicron variant found in wastewater in U.S. Houston

(@FahadShabbir)

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in wastewater in Houston, the largest city in the south central U.S. state of Texas, confirming the local spread of the new strain, city officials said on Wednesday

The city has detected the Omicron variant in eight of its 39 wastewater treatment plants, according to multiple local media outlets.

A woman in her 40s living in Harris County, which covers much of Houston, was identified on Monday as Texas' first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.

The woman was fully vaccinated and did not report any recent travel history, local media reported.