UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant May Change Course Of COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:41 PM

Omicron variant may change course of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO chief

Certain features of the Omicron variant, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday

GENEVA, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:Certain features of the Omicron variant, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

With the Omicron variant now present in 57 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned at a press briefing that it can spread more rapidly than previous variants.

"We are now starting to see a consistent picture of rapid increase in transmission (rates), although for now the exact rate of increase relative to other variants remains difficult to quantify," he said.

"Emerging data from South Africa suggest increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions," he added.

Related Topics

World South Africa From

Recent Stories

OPPO Launches its all new A95 Smartphone with a Re ..

OPPO Launches its all new A95 Smartphone with a Remarkable Design

10 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy refutes groundless BBC report on X ..

Chinese embassy refutes groundless BBC report on Xinjiang

5 minutes ago
 Bumper crops to bring billions of dollars in natio ..

Bumper crops to bring billions of dollars in national kitty: Fakhar

6 minutes ago
 Electric vehicle sales surge in Ireland: statistic ..

Electric vehicle sales surge in Ireland: statistics

6 minutes ago
 Iran reports 3,309 new COVID-19 cases, 6,144,644 i ..

Iran reports 3,309 new COVID-19 cases, 6,144,644 in total

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine to invest record 5.2 bln USD in infrastruc ..

Ukraine to invest record 5.2 bln USD in infrastructure in 2022

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.