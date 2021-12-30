UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Scare Looms Large Over India's Delhi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 05:22 PM

Omicron variant scare looms large over India's Delhi

Delhi, which has been one of the worst COVID-19-affected places in India over the past one-and-a-half years, is now hit by the Omicron variant scare

NEW DELHI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Delhi, which has been one of the worst COVID-19-affected places in India over the past one-and-a-half years, is now hit by the Omicron variant scare.

It leads the list of states in the country in terms of Omicron cases. On Wednesday morning, the tally stood 238, with an increase of 73 cases from Tuesday.

This was the maximum number of cases in any Indian state, followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases.

The total tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India stood at 781 on Wednesday morning, up from 653 on Tuesday.

Considering the seriousness of the emerging situation, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held the 29th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), particularly in light of the Omicron strain.

