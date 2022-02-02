Omicron wave far from over in Netherlands: health authority

The Omicron wave is far from over in the Netherlands, with the country recording more than half a million COVID-19 cases in the last week, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday

THE HAGUE, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The Omicron wave is far from over in the Netherlands, with the country recording more than half a million COVID-19 cases in the last week, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

From Jan. 26 to Feb.

1, the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported amounted to 530,015, an increase of 45 percent compared to the week before.

The RIVM also reported a daily number of over 100,000 positive tests for the second day in a row. From Monday to Tuesday, 105,840 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

This significant increase was observed despite a backlog in reporting of data, with over 81,000 positive tests later reported to RIVM.