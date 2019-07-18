On fruit consumption: Only 26% of Pakistanis consume fruit every day

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 26% of Pakistanis consume fruit every day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 26% of Pakistanis consume fruit every day.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume fruit?” In response, 26% said every day, 42% said once a week, 22% said once a month, 9% said sometimes and 1% said never.