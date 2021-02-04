Oncologists stresses 'Cancer' awarness in remote areas, early screening of disease

Oncologists on 'World cancer day' (Thursday) stressed the need for creating awareness and early stage detection to reduce the number of patients globally

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Oncologists on 'World cancer day' (Thursday) stressed the need for creating awareness and early stage detection to reduce the number of patients globally .

Talking to a Private news channel a leading Oncologist Dr Asif Masood explained 'World Cancer Day' is observed every year on 4th February to spread awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer all around the world including Pakistan.

With changed lifestyle, pollution, and risk factors like tobacco, cancer was more of a lifestyle disease today, he said, adding, cancer prevalence was increasing in both urban and rural population,however there was need to create public awareness about the disease.

" More screening for cancer, early detection, and proper treatment should be the focus to deal with the disease", he suggested.

Cancer was the Second leading cause of death globally, he said, adding, the top cancers that affect the population were lungs, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC).

"World Cancer Day is a special occasion that reminds us about our duties while treating and caring for cancer patients", he mentioned.

It is crucial and important than ever during the COVID19 pandemic, he said, adding, about 70 to 90 percent of deaths from cancer occur in low-income people mainly because of lack of access to diagnosis and unaffordable treatment for the disease.

Another Oncologist Dr Hira Asim said that the activities of world cancer day globally targets misinformation, raises awareness, and reduces social stigma.

"Timely diagnosis effective treatment and a healthy life style could result in an escape from this disease as well-timed diagnosis is very essential for its effective handling", she added.

She said no doubt present government has been taking inconceivable steps for timely diagnosis and awarness related programs in the country.

She appreciated the role and services of those who were taking care of the cancer patients.

She advised public that prevention is better than cure, and common people should avoid the usage of "tobacco cigarettes, cigar, shisha, huqa, Niswar, pan gutka, challiya and supari which were the main reasons of oral cancer and other ailments while suggesting to exercise for at least 20 minutes daily to reduce the chances of suffering from cancer".

Oncologists demanded the governments that they should take emergency measures for establishing proper cancer hospital in remote areas where patient specially women suffers breast cancer but due to non availability of hospitals and social taboos they can not travel towards cities on early stages of Cancer.

Dr Hira also regretted that majority women do not know about self-examination and they ignore the initial symptoms of the Cancer disease because they take it as a taboo to talk to their concern physicians about breast cancer issue but present government specially First lady Ms Samina Alvi was taking special interests and raising the awarness about this ailment on large scales.

She said people should adopt a healthy lifestyle to protect themselves from cancer at first place, and the government should also allocate more funds to hospitals not only in big cities, but also in small cities.