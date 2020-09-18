UrduPoint.com
One Confirmed Case Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:58 PM

One new confirmed case of the dengue virus was reported from Toba Tek Singh during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :One new confirmed case of the dengue virus was reported from Toba Tek Singh during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, 673 suspect cases of the dengue virus had been reported in the last 24 hours and their tests were being conducted.

So far 53 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January in the province, however, 45 patients were discharged after recovery and currently eight patients are under treatment.

No death from dengue was reported this year due to effective measures of the government, while anti-dengue staff recovered larvae from 10,433 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

