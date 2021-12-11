One cop martyr other injured in Tank polio attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Unidentified assailants attacked on police team, assigned to protect polio vaccination team at Tank district and killed a head constable and injured the other security personnel, said police on Saturday.

According to police, the polio team was on duty during polio eradication drive when unknown motorcyclists opened fire in Chadrar area of the district and killed head constable Muhammad Iqbal Anwar resident of DI Khan and FC personnel Rataj Khan injured.

The police and security forces condoned off the area to arrest the culprits involved in the incident. The injured was rushed to nearby hospital. The police registered the case and started investigation.