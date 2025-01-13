One Day 'Learner’s License Facilitation Camp' Held At SSC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM
On the directives of Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Khushk, the Students’ Societies Center (SSC) on Monday organized a one-day facilitation camp to assist participants in obtaining learner’s driving licenses
The event took place at the SSC Training Hall and was well-received by the university community.
Under the supervision of Dr. Ali Raza Lashari and his team of volunteers, the camp ensured efficient and smooth operations. Dr. Lashari expressed his gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and DSP Abdul Qudos Kalwar for their invaluable support in making this initiative a success.
Mir Mohammad Ujan and his team were instrumental in facilitating the license preparation process, providing seamless assistance to attendees.
The camp saw a large turnout, with numerous students, faculty members, and university officers availing themselves of the opportunity to obtain learner’s driving licenses.
This initiative underscores the university's commitment to supporting its community by offering practical and accessible services.
