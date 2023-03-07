UrduPoint.com

One Dengue Case Reported In RWP ; Show-cause Notice Issued To CO RWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday informed that only one dengue patient had been reported in the district this year, who belonged to tehsil Gujar Khan and recovered after treatment

He disclosed this during the review meeting of the anti-dengue arrangements held at his office.

Laiqat said that convening the anti-dengue meeting before time was to take measures against this deadly virus.

He added that to combat the dengue larvae breeding strategy was being devised with the Islamabad administration.

The Commissioner took strict notice of the absence of the Chief Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and directed the official concerned to issue a show cause to him.

He said that providing a hygienic environment to the people was the government's prime responsibility, and no negligence would be tolerated. Laiqat directed the official concerned to ensure the implementation of the anti-dengue SOPs in letter and spirit, and strict action would be taken against the head of the department if the virus spreads due to the laxity of any institution.

He directed the officials to mark the vacant plots with the help of the area revenue officer and issue twice notice to the owners of the property to eliminate the larvae from their site, adding, "if the owner fails to comply with the notice, mark red his plot, which means that its sale and purchase will be subject to the permission of the Deputy Commissioner.

" On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority briefed the meeting that the teams of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were jointly ensuring solid waste management at the border areas of IJP Road and Express Highway.

During outdoor vector surveillance, he informed that from February 27 to March 6, the health teams checked around 101,174 sites and found larvae at 49 spots.

Similarly, while inspecting 202,449 houses during indoor vector surveillance, larvae were detected at 437 homes.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director General RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Usman Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ansar, District Health Officer Islamabad, Chief Municipal Officer Amjad Chaudri and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

