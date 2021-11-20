One dies, seven new corona infections in 24 hours

One more patient had died while seven more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,183 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while seven more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,183 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 36,178 from Rawalpindi and 3005 from other districts.

Among the new patients, two cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Potohar town and Gujar Khan, while one case has arrived from Dera Ghazi Khan.

"Presently 25 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting nine in Institute of Urology, eight in Fauji foundation hospital, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,860 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,865 with Rawalpindi and 2995 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 171 were quarantined, including 88 at home and 83 in the isolation centres.

The report further said that 3,584,420 people, including 43,933 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.