one in every 800 babies born with Down syndrome worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Health experts on Monday said that one out of every 800 babies is born with Down syndrome worldwide, and regular pregnancy screenings and follow-ups are of great importance for expectant mothers.

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday, Dr Waseem Khawaja, a health expert said that Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder that causes developmental delays.

He said that March 21 is observed annually to raise awareness of Down syndrome, a congenital disorder in which a person has an extra chromosome, leading to mental and physical development challenges.

He said that the genetic disorder is caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of the chromosome. This could cause heart diseases and thyroid-related disorders, as well as learning difficulties, he added.

He said that to detect Down syndrome, some tests are made from the mother's blood sample, as well as the screenings performed during pregnancy give highly accurate results.

Noting that family history is not usually observed in Down syndrome, he said, "This disorder usually occurs for the first time in the family, it is seen as a result of a genetic change in the eggs or sperm of the parents-to-be." "At this point, it is very important to carry out pregnancy screenings and follow-ups regularly, and to advance the process by consulting gynaecologists and geneticists," he added. "There is the possibility of detecting Down syndrome during pregnancy." Health expert Dr Shareef Astori said that Down syndrome could have a milder course than many developmental delay diseases."Children can grow up as very useful individuals in the society with appropriate educational conditions in schools," he added.

He emphasized the importance of establishing and expanding systems that will support the daily care of their children.

He added that children with Down syndrome have positive social skills. He said more opportunities to employ them should be created.