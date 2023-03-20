UrduPoint.com

One In Every 800 Babies Born With Down Syndrome Worldwide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:58 PM

one in every 800 babies born with Down syndrome worldwide

Health experts on Monday said that one out of every 800 babies is born with Down syndrome worldwide, and regular pregnancy screenings and follow-ups are of great importance for expectant mothers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Health experts on Monday said that one out of every 800 babies is born with Down syndrome worldwide, and regular pregnancy screenings and follow-ups are of great importance for expectant mothers.

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday, Dr Waseem Khawaja, a health expert said that Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder that causes developmental delays.

He said that March 21 is observed annually to raise awareness of Down syndrome, a congenital disorder in which a person has an extra chromosome, leading to mental and physical development challenges.

He said that the genetic disorder is caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of the chromosome. This could cause heart diseases and thyroid-related disorders, as well as learning difficulties, he added.

He said that to detect Down syndrome, some tests are made from the mother's blood sample, as well as the screenings performed during pregnancy give highly accurate results.

Noting that family history is not usually observed in Down syndrome, he said, "This disorder usually occurs for the first time in the family, it is seen as a result of a genetic change in the eggs or sperm of the parents-to-be." "At this point, it is very important to carry out pregnancy screenings and follow-ups regularly, and to advance the process by consulting gynaecologists and geneticists," he added. "There is the possibility of detecting Down syndrome during pregnancy." Health expert Dr Shareef Astori said that Down syndrome could have a milder course than many developmental delay diseases."Children can grow up as very useful individuals in the society with appropriate educational conditions in schools," he added.

He emphasized the importance of establishing and expanding systems that will support the daily care of their children.

He added that children with Down syndrome have positive social skills. He said more opportunities to employ them should be created.

Related Topics

World March Family From Blood

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

15 minutes ago
 Bank of AJK launches "Tourism Promotion Finance" t ..

Bank of AJK launches "Tourism Promotion Finance" through loan scheme

1 minute ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

17 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

15 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

15 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.