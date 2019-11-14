One in every two people currently living with Diabetes undiagnosed: Experts

(@imziishan)

Experts from various walks of life in a seminar held at the Shifa International Hospital (SIH) put great stress on the need to create awareness about diabetes as everyone is suffering from it now a days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Experts from various walks of life in a seminar held at the Shifa International Hospital (SIH) put great stress on the need to create awareness about diabetes as everyone is suffering from it now a days.

These words were expressed by the experts in connection with the World Diabetes Day on Thursday adding that this chronic disease got undiagnosed due to lack of awareness about the diabetes.

The awareness campaign was focusing on diabetes as this day marked worldwide.

Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations & Coordination Khushbakht Shujaat while addressing the purpose of holding this seminar was to promot the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes.

She stressed the need to educate the communities to restrain inactive life style, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and physical activity, which are among major controllable factors to prevent diabetes prevalence.

Consultant Endocrinologist at the Shifa International Hospital, Dr Osama Ishtiaq said that overall diabetes prevalence in the country is 26 percent and over 522 million people are currently living with diabetes globally.

Dr Usama said most of these cases are type 2 diabetes which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments.

"Families have a key role to play in addressing the modifiable risk factors for type�2 diabetes for patients and must be provided with educational & awareness resources and a suitable environment to live and adopt a healthier lifestyle. But type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections" he added.

Consultant Endocrinologist SIH, Dr Umar Yousaf Raja Khan explained that Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces. Not being able to produce insulin or use it effectively leads to raised glucose levels in the blood (known as hyperglycaemia). Over the long-term high glucose levels are associated with damage to the body and failure of various organs and tissues.

"Diabetes is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation. 1 in 2 people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed. Most cases are affected by type 2 diabetes. Early diagnosis and treatment are key elements to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes", he stated.

CEO SIH, Dr Manzoor ul Haq and Medical Director, Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque at the end of the seminar thanked the audience for their valued participation and emphasized the need for everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle to overcome risk factors associated with the disease.

\778