One In Four Italians Older 12 Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Fri 11th June 2021

One in Four Italians Older 12 Vaccinated Against COVID-19

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Over 13.6 million Italians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which makes up 25.17% of the population older 12 years, according to the health ministry.

On Thursday, the country reported that over 40 million doses of vaccines have been distributed, indicating that at least half the population has received the first dose.

According to the health authorities, the spread of COVID-19 in Italy has significantly slowed down. In the past 24 hours, the country detected slightly over 2,000 cases. The number of patients in hospitals, along with those in intensive therapy, keeps declining.

On June 14, 13 Italian regions are expected to be included in the "white zone", which is almost free of quarantine measures.

Italian authorities owe such dynamics to its vaccination campaign, which was ramped up in May. Some 600,000 vaccines are distributed daily in Italy now.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Italy started on December 27. Italian authorities intend to vaccinate 80% of the population by late September to build herd immunity. Now the vaccination campaign focuses on the young. An important contribution was made on May 31, when The Italian Medicines Agency authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for teenagers from 12 to 15 years.

