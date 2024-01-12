One Killed, Seven Faint Due To Suffocation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) An elderly man died while seven others fainted due to suffocation in different fire incidents during past 12 hours.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 66-year-old Abdul Qayyum, of Chak No.269-EB Borewala, lived in a room near Sitara Sapna City on Daewoo Road, where he lit a fire in a coal oven to beat cold and went to sleep. The coal oven consumed oxygen in the room and filled it with smoke. As a result, the man became unconscious and died due to suffocation before getting any kind of medical assistance.
In another incident, five people including Sajid Altaf (20), Hassan Allah Ditta (18), of Chak No.7-JB Sargodha Road, Nasir Ali Aslam (25), Fakhar Afzal (20) and Hashim Allah Yar (35), of Aminpur Bungalow Narwala Road, became unconscious due to suffocation when they fell asleep after switching on an electric generator and it filled the room with diesel smoke in Usman Town on Millat Road.
Meanwhile, Kashif Sarfraz (22) anad Yousuf Allah Ditta (20), of Sultan Park Jaranwala, fainted due to suffocation when they slept after lighting a fire in a coal oven to heat up their room near 240 Mor Jaranwala.
Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted all the seven victims to Allied Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where the doctors were trying to save their lives, he added.
