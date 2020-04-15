UrduPoint.com
One Million Coronavirus Cases Reported In Europe: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe: AFP

More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0830 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0830 GMT Wednesday.

With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent. Globally, 1,991,019 COVID-19 infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Spain, with 172,541 cases and 18,056 deaths, Italy (162,488 and 21,067), France (143,303 and 15,729) and Germany (127,584 and 3,254) are the only European countries with more than 100,000 infections.

Britain, with 93,873 cases and 12,107 deaths, is the country that currently has highest daily number of new cases.

