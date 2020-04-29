UrduPoint.com
One More COVID-19 Tested Positive In AJK, Tally Reaches To 66

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

One more COVID-19 tested positive in AJK, tally reaches to 66

One new case of novel coronavirus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus positive cases rose to 66 in the State on Monday, AJK Health department said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : One new case of novel coronavirus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus positive cases rose to 66 in the State on Monday, AJK Health department said.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic corona-virus in AJK, issued on Wednesday, the State Health Authorities confirmed registration of one new cases in AJK's Palandri district.

According to the report issued by AJK Health Department on Wednesday, total of 1967 suspected cases were sent for test, out of which 1735 had been received with 66 positive cases.

Out of the 66 coronavirus positive cases, 37 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health centers across the state.

Out of 29 active cases, six are receiving treatment in CMH Rawalakot, 8 admitted in Palandri DHQ Hospital, 6 in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, two in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, two in DHQ Hospital Bagh and 5 in DHQ Hospital Kotli.

Three positive patients belonged to Sargodha, Pakistan were also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.

Around 1666 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 232 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two-day next.

The government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.

