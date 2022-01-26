UrduPoint.com

One More Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 04:24 PM

One more dengue case reported in Punjab

One new dengue virus case was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while a total of 25 such cases have been reported since Jan 01, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :One new dengue virus case was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while a total of 25 such cases have been reported since Jan 01, 2022.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, all suspected cases of dengue have been kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas one confirmed case was under treatment in the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 321,135 indoor while 80,164 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae from six places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue All From

Recent Stories

EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against I ..

EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against Intel

13 seconds ago
 China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower We ..

China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower Wednesday

15 seconds ago
 China's new ambassador to Australia looks to bolst ..

China's new ambassador to Australia looks to bolster bilateral relations

16 seconds ago
 Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve incom ..

Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve income of different segments

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian troop build-up 'insufficient' ..

Ukraine says Russian troop build-up 'insufficient' for major attack

27 minutes ago
 Economic stability crucial to achieve foreign poli ..

Economic stability crucial to achieve foreign policy goals: FM

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>