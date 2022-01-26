One more dengue case reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :One new dengue virus case was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while a total of 25 such cases have been reported since Jan 01, 2022.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, all suspected cases of dengue have been kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas one confirmed case was under treatment in the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 321,135 indoor while 80,164 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae from six places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.