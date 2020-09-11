UrduPoint.com
One More Dengue Case Reported In Punjab On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

One new confirmed case of Dengue virus was reported in the province from Sialkot during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :One new confirmed case of Dengue virus was reported in the province from Sialkot during the last 24 hours. According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, 769 suspected cases of Dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far 46 cases of Dengue have been confirmed since January this year in the province, however, 42 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently 4 patients of Dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to Dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvas from 12,266 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.

