One more die, 11 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :One more patient had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1604 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, as many as 1604 people had been died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1220 with Rawalpindi and 384 from other districts. The report updated that 11 more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, rising the count of confirmed cases to 39,372 in the district included 36,345 from Rawalpindi and 3027 from outside districts.

Among the new cases, the report said that three of the patients have arrived from Rawalpindi Cantt, Gujar Khan and Taxila, while one of each case was reported from Potohar town and Chakwal.

"Presently, 22 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting ten in Fauji foundation hospital, eight in Institute of Urology, two in Benazir Bhutto and one in Bilal and Attock hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 38,029 patients had been discharged after recovery, 35,013 with Rawalpindi and 3016 from other districts.

In addition, the report informed that 122 were quarantined, including 101 at homes and 21 in the isolation centres.

It further updated that 3,805,928 people, including 44,061 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, six stable and 14 on Oxygen support, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.73 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.