One More Die, 21 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :One more patient died while 21 others were diagnosed corona positive during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,328 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, the total infected cases included 36,304 from Rawalpindi and 3024 from other districts.

Among the new patients, five case were reported from Rawal town and Taxila, two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Potohar Town, Kallar Syeda, and Attock, while one each reported from Murree, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently 25 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting 11 in Fauji foundation hospital, eight in Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in Attock and Bilal hospitals," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 37,980 patients had been discharged after recovery including 34,962 from Rawalpindi and 3009 from outside districts.

In addition, the report informed that 215 were quarantined, including 111 at homes and 104 in the isolation centres.

The report added that 3,708,866 people, including 43,937 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.26 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.

