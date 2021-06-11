UrduPoint.com
One More Died Of COVID-19 In Attock

One more died of COVID-19 in Attock

Number of COVID-19 patients in Attock surged to 2,224 after a long period of time, novel coronavirus cases present upward trend as one more patient died of virus while two more persons tested positive during the last 24 hours,lifting the tally to 2085

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Number of COVID-19 patients in Attock surged to 2,224 after a long period of time, novel coronavirus cases present upward trend as one more patient died of virus while two more persons tested positive during the last 24 hours,lifting the tally to 2085.

According to health authorities, a patient identified as Nasir- a native of Hazro succumbed to virus on Friday.District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positive patients,Out of them,one belonged to Attock city while other from Hazro. He informed that the number of cases in the district on Friday was recorded as 2,224.The number of active patients in the district was 112,Out of which110 were home isolated while two others were hospitalized. While giving details of active patients in the district, he informed that there were 68 active patients in Attock city,one in Jand, 17 in Hazro, 7 in Pindigheab, 5 in Hassanabdal while 14 were in Fatehjang.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 37,127 while screening of as many as 40,379 persons was carried out across the district,Out of which 33,792 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 1111 suspected patients were awaited. He informed that so far 2,070 persons have been recovered from the virus in the district so far.

Replying to another question, he said that safe burial of as many as 130 patients including COVID-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district so far. While giving details about these persons, Dr Hussain said that 42 deaths were reported from coronavirus in district Attock, 52 deaths were reported of COVID-19 in out of district hospitals while 36 deaths were reported of suspected COVID-19 in district hospitals.

