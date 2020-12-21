UrduPoint.com
One More Dies From Coronavirus In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:48 PM

One more dies from coronavirus in Sargodha

One more corona patient died during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reached 81 in the district since March this year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :One more corona patient died during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reached 81 in the district since March this year.

A spokesperson for the health department said that 300 coronavirus tests were carried out, out of them, 25 were positive.

He added that active cases in the city reached 435, while 1,889 patients had been recovered so far.

He said 167 coronavirus patients were in quarantine at their homes, while 44 were quarantined in isolation wards set up at DHQ Teaching hospital Sargodha and TB hospital.

More Stories From Health

