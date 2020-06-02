UrduPoint.com
One More Dies In AJK Raising Total Casualties To 07 Due To Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:49 PM

After the death of one more victim of COVID 19 in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of causalities raise to 07 in the state so far, it was officially said Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : After the death of one more victim of COVID 19 in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of causalities raise to 07 in the state so far, it was officially said Tuesday.

There were 13 new cases of novel corona virus registered during last 24 hours in AJK, the number of confirmed cases registered positive increased to 277 across the State.

In a statement on the updated situation the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 13 new cases in AJK which include 03 from capital Muzaffarabad district, 04 each from Mirpur and Rawalakot districts and one each from Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

A total of 312 new persons suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday.

At the same time a total of patients have been recovered and discharged after treatment in from various health facilities so far.

It may be added that a total of 07 casualties have been reported in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir because of the Corona Virus so far which include 05 in Muzaffarabad district and 02 in Mirpur district.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 7008 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 6954 had been received with 277 positive cases in the State.

Out of the total of 277 corona virus positive cases, 170 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state by Tuesday, the authorities said.

At present a total of one hundred patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Tuesday that a total of 6501 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 54 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the AJK Health Authorities said.

