One more HIV case detects in Ratodero

(@imziishan)

The screening process was still continue and one more case detected HIV positive

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The screening process was still continue and one more case detected HIV positive.

As per details, 41 persons were screened in Ratodero hospital and one more case of HIV positive reported.

In-Charge Sindh Aids Control Program Dr Sikandir Memon has said that so far 32745 people were screened for HIV, out of which 958 people were found to be HIV positive. reported.

He said that total number of HIV positive cases reported 785 in children and 173 in adults.

\378