UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More HIV Case Detects In Ratodero

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:09 PM

One more HIV case detects in Ratodero

The screening process was still continue and one more case detected HIV positive

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The screening process was still continue and one more case detected HIV positive.

As per details, 41 persons were screened in Ratodero hospital and one more case of HIV positive reported.

In-Charge Sindh Aids Control Program Dr Sikandir Memon has said that so far 32745 people were screened for HIV, out of which 958 people were found to be HIV positive. reported.

He said that total number of HIV positive cases reported 785 in children and 173 in adults.

\378

Related Topics

Sindh Ratodero

Recent Stories

NAB Chairman vows redoubling efforts for mega corr ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz-2.1 Carriers May Be Equipped With R ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss T ..

2 minutes ago

8 injured in Kurram floods, 4 KP rivers in medium ..

2 minutes ago

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to focus orp ..

2 minutes ago

Rs1.40bln budget of Town-III Peshawar presented

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.