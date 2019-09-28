One more polio case surfaces in Sindh, 31 months old child diagnosed with polio virus in Hyderabad

One more case of polio has surfaced in Sindh with a 31 months old child diagnosed as infected with the virus

The District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr Mushtaq Solangi confirmed that the child Muhammad Jamshed, son of Muhammad Usman Pathan, had been tested positive.

However, the DHO said child and his family belong to Karachi.

According to him, the child was struck by a water tanker while playing on road in Khursheed Colony in Kotri, Jamshoro, on August 23 and he was admitted to a local hospital.

His legs stopped moving during the medical treatment and later his samples were taken for the polio test whose report emerged as positive.

According to the DHO, the health authorities were informed about the case on August 30 following which the test was conducted.

The Director General Health Dr Masood Solangi while confirming the case informed that so far 7 cases of polio had surfaced in Sindh including 3 in Karachi, 2 in Hyderabad and one each in Larkana and Jamshoro districts.