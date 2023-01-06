UrduPoint.com

One More Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 06:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with the fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,743.

The latest data released by the District Health Authority, here on Friday, revealed that the total infected cases included 44,111 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts.

The report further says that the new case arrived from the Potohar town area, and the patient was quarantined at home. No one was admitted to any health facility of the district.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the Covid-19, across the district, since the vaccination drive was launched on March 10, 2021.

The Authority said that during the last 24 hours, 322 samples were collected, out of which 321 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 percent.

