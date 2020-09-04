UrduPoint.com
One New Case Of Dengue In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:22 PM

One new case of dengue in Punjab

One more confirmed case of dengue was reported in the province during the last 24 hours and the patient was from Gujrat district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :One more confirmed case of dengue was reported in the province during the last 24 hours and the patient was from Gujrat district.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, 639 suspect cases of dengue had been reported in the last 24 hours and their tests are being conducted.

So far 50 cases of dengue have been registered from January in the province, however, 47 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently three patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures of the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue acrossthe province.

More Stories From Health

