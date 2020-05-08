UrduPoint.com
One New COVID-19 Positive Case Reported In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

One new COVID-19 positive case reported in AJK

With one more new case of novel coronavirus reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the number of confirmed COVID-10 positive cases reached 79 on Friday, while blood samples of new 150 suspects were tested across the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : With one more new case of novel coronavirus reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the number of confirmed COVID-10 positive cases reached 79 on Friday, while blood samples of new 150 suspects were tested across the State.

According to a statement on the updated situation of pandemic, State Health Authorities confirmed registration of one new case in AJK , belonging to capital Muzaffarabad district.

A total of 2668 suspected cases were sent for test, the result of 2550 had been received with 79 positive cases.

Out of the total of 79 coronavirus positive cases, 60 have been fully recovered and discharged from different hospitals by Friday.

Those discharged after complete recovery include 12 from DHQ Hospital Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, 06 from DHQ Hospital Kotli, 12 from New city Hospital Mirpur, 03 from THQ Hospital Dadayal, 07 from DHQ Hospital Palandri, 01 from DHQ Hospital Bagh and 04 from Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad.

Out of existing 19 active cases, 06 are receiving treatment in Isolation hospital in Muzaffarbad, 05 in DHQ Hospital Palandri, 02 in DHQ Hospital Bagh, 01 in Bhimbher DHQ Hospital and 06 in DHQ Hospital Kotli. Three positive patients belonged to Sargodha, Pakistan were also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.

A total of 2469 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 118 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening the visitors.

The rapid response teams in AJK's Palandri, Bhimbher, Kotli, Mirpur, Neelam,Bagh and Muzaffarabad districts are keeping liaison with the people belonging to the persons tested positive, for their quarantine at formal quarantine centers of home quarantine in order to combat the spread of the pandemic PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.

Meanwhile, the capacity building training in infection, prevention and control (IPC) has been started in all Isolation centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization.

The state health department medical teams and the rapid response force are collectively engaged in doing the screening of all the new entrants pouring in AJK at all the entry points of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

