One out of nine women is at risk of breast cancer: speakers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Breast cancer in the country is increasing as one out of nine women is at risk of the disease.

It was stated at an awareness walk and seminar held on breast cancer arranged by the Institute of Home Economics, food Nutrition and Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said women in developing countries, including Pakistan, tend to die at a high rates compared to developed countries due to detection of the disease at its advance stages.

Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that if cancer was detected at early stages, chances of survival increased manifold.

Faisalabad Medical University Associate Professor Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Dr Humera Arshad said that education and information could play a vital role in decreasing ratio of the disease.

She called for giving special attention to the issue to control it in the country.

Incharge Home Economics Dr Ayesha Riaz said better education/awareness of the disease and a healthy diet could help reduce risk of breast cancer.