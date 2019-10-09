UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Third Of Health Problems Linked To Stress, Anxiety: Experts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

One third of health problems linked to stress, anxiety: Experts

One third of the problems presented by patients to doctors are directly or indirectly related to stress and anxiety, said family medicine experts during an awareness session organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :One third of the problems presented by patients to doctors are directly or indirectly related to stress and anxiety, said family medicine experts during an awareness session organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), here on Wednesday.

The event was organised by JSMU's Institute of Family Medicine and Continued Medical education department to underscore the role of family medicine practitioners in managing mental health issues.

The head of JSMU-Institute of Family Medicine, Professor Marie Andrades, in her introductory remarks pushed for adopting a holistic approach towards the well-being of individuals for achieving health for large populations.

She quoted World Health Organisation (WHO) data which shows that Pakistan has only 0.19 psychiatrists for every 100,000 people, among the lowest in the world.

Speaking on the state of mental health in Pakistan, Dr.

Tabinda Ashfaq, Associate Professor Family Medicine at JSMU, said that the number of psychiatrists in Pakistan was significantly low as compared to the rising incidence of mental health issues in the country.

Family physicians are the first point of contact for majority of the patients and the former are managing mental health diseases more frequently because of being accessible to patients, she said.

Dr. Fauzia Akhtar, Assistant Professor Family Medicine JSMU said that it is important for people to know the symptoms and also to know when and where to seek help.

Describing symptoms, she said stress can manifest as headache, anxiety, muscle pain, lack of motivation, upset stomach, sadness, drug or alcohol abuse, fatigue, restlessness, feeling of being overwhelmed and sleep problems.

Dr.

Badar Sabir Ali, consultant Family Medicine and Psychotherapist, highlighted the importance of practicing mindfulness which can increase the ability to relax, produce a greater enthusiasm for life and improve self-esteem.

Professor Riaz Qureshi of Aga Khan University said that stress can worsen common health problems like headaches, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart issues, skin problems, asthma, arthritis, depression, and anxiety.

He explained the technique of hypnotherapy as one of the tools used by doctors for reducing stress and anxiety among patients and taught self-relaxation techniques to the audience.

Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Lubna Ansari-Baig said that rising rates of suicide in Pakistan painted an alarming picture of the mental health in society.

She said that globally one person commits suicide every 40 seconds, and for each adult who kills himself, an estimated 20 others are attempting suicide at the same time.

In Pakistan too, she said, 5,500 people killed themselves in 2016 whereas this figure was even higher in 2012 when 13,000 people were lost to suicide.

"The situation demands that all healthcare providers must be attentive towards signs of mental health issues in their patients," said Dr. Lubna.

The Vice Chancellor JSMU, Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi, pointed out that the rising incidence of mental health cases and their impact on other conditions is compounding the challenges faced by the country's healthcare sector.

In-charge Continuing Medical Education department at JSMU, Dr Rahat Naz mentioned that World Mental Health Day was being observed in 150 countries since 1992 and had been initiated by World Federation for Mental Health to draw attention towardsmental health issues.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Education Suicide Same 2016 Family Event All Blood Sad Depression

Recent Stories

Nearly 10 million Chinese customers book 5G networ ..

3 minutes ago

Power suspension schedule for Thursday in Islamaba ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Russian can enhance trade relations : Di ..

3 minutes ago

PBIF Terms Demand Deficit Resulting In Massive Une ..

9 minutes ago

Power price raised by Rs1.78 per unit for October

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.