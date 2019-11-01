UrduPoint.com
One Victim Of Tezgam Tragedy Serious At Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:52 PM

One victim of Tezgam tragedy serious at Nishtar hospital

One of nine Tezgam Express inferno victims, who were airlifted to the Pak Italian Modern Burn centre, was in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Nishtar Hospital while other four are said to be stable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :One of nine Tezgam Express inferno victims, who were airlifted to the Pak Italian Modern Burn centre, was in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Nishtar Hospital while other four are said to be stable.

An official source of the Nishtar hospital told APP on Friday, blood pressure of Liaqat,55, was not maintained due to massive blood transfusion and infection.

The infection spread into the entire body of the patient due to acidity in the abdomen, the source said adding that he was being administrated medicines to keep his heart functioning. He was shifted from the burn centre to the Nishtar ICU when his condition deteriorated, the source stated.

The four other patients, who were also shifted from the centre to the Nishtar emergency on Thursday evening, were now stable at ward No 5, the source said and added that the victims had sustained head injuries and fractures in a bid to escape from fire in moving tarin.

Out of total nine victims, four are under treatment at the ICU of burn centre, said Dr Naheed Chaudhary who heads burn centre. He said that they were suffering from inhalation injuries and poly trauma. He said that the poly trauma showed that most of the patients were those who leapt out the moving train, adding that inhalation injuries were serious, including inhalation of smoke, toxic gases and burning of lungs.

