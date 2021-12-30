One year after first shot, Belgium reports 77 pct vaccination rate

Belgium started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign a year ago, on Dec. 28, 2020, and since then over 77 percent of the country's population have been fully vaccinated, the Sciensano public health institute said here on Wednesday

BRUSSELS, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Belgium started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign a year ago, on Dec. 28, 2020, and since then over 77 percent of the country's population have been fully vaccinated, the Sciensano public health institute said here on Wednesday.

Since day one of the vaccination drive, 21,368,984 vaccine doses have been administered and logged in the country's Vaccinnet database. According to Sciensano, 8,792,678 people (2,074,599 of them aged 65 and over) have already been fully vaccinated.

At 81 percent, the vaccination rate is highest in Belgium's Flanders region, followed by Wallonia with 72 percent and the Brussels Region with 60 percent.