Ongoing Measles Drive Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:24 PM

Ongoing measles drive reviewed

Local health department reviewed performance of measles and rubella's ongoing drive launched here last day, during a meeting called on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Local health department reviewed performance of measles and rubella's ongoing drive launched here last day, during a meeting called on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqar Ali Khan chaired the meeting while CEO Health Abdul Majeed Bhatti, DHO Fazal ur Rehman among officers and heads of the concerned departments made participation.

Waqar Ali Khan directed the requisite authority to ensure success of the campaign at any cost in the district.

He said that the incumbent government is determined to purge the country out of measles and rubella.

He asked the health department to leave no stone unturned to succeed in its mission and achieve the target.

More Stories From Health

