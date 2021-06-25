UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 0.5% Russians Contract COVID-19 After Getting Both Vaccine Shots - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Only 0.5% Russians Contract COVID-19 After Getting Both Vaccine Shots - Health Minister

Only 0.5 percent of those who received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia were confirmed to contract the disease, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Only 0.5 percent of those who received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia were confirmed to contract the disease, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"According to the Federal register of COVID-19 patients, as of now, the novel coronavirus infection was detected only in 0.

5 percent of citizens who earlier received two vaccine components. Even if vaccinated people become infected, they have a milder form," Murashko said at a session of the coronavirus response center.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson to host Germany's Merkel on July 2

1 minute ago

France says Europe needs 'high-level' dialogue wit ..

1 minute ago

Budget focuses on relief to low-income segments, s ..

1 minute ago

Iran dismisses Canadian report on Ukrainian airpla ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Russians Who Got 1st Component of COVID- ..

10 minutes ago

US Working to Keep Strong Diplomatic Presence in A ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.