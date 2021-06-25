Only 0.5% Russians Contract COVID-19 After Getting Both Vaccine Shots - Health Minister

Only 0.5 percent of those who received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia were confirmed to contract the disease, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday

"According to the Federal register of COVID-19 patients, as of now, the novel coronavirus infection was detected only in 0.

5 percent of citizens who earlier received two vaccine components. Even if vaccinated people become infected, they have a milder form," Murashko said at a session of the coronavirus response center.