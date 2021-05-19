UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 35% Of Japanese Doctors Received Both Doses Of COVID Vaccine Since February - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Only 35% of Japanese Doctors Received Both Doses of COVID Vaccine Since February - Reports

Only 35% of Japanese doctors managed to get both shots of vaccine against COVID-19 since February when the vaccination campaign started, Japan's business newspaper Nikkei reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Only 35% of Japanese doctors managed to get both shots of vaccine against COVID-19 since February when the vaccination campaign started, Japan's business newspaper Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

According to the media, the situation in prefectures with high population density is even worse: in Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa 28% of medical personnel received two doses, in Hyogo and Yamanashi - less than 30%. Over 50% of doctors underwent full vaccination only in Kochi and Saga prefectures.

The newspaper said that the problem is caused not only by supply disruptions, which emerged at the early stages of vaccination.

Storing vaccines in big hospitals also slows down their further distribution. Personnel working in small medical facilities have difficulties arriving at vaccination centers because of their excessive centralization.

Japan launched the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in mid-February, but has only fully inoculated less than 1,6% of its 126 million population so far. The first phase included 4.7 million medical workers. On April 12, the country began to inoculate elderly people aged over 65 years, expecting to complete this phase by late July.

Related Topics

Business Kochi Tokyo Japan February April July Media Million

Recent Stories

French return to cafes, museums after half-year Co ..

4 minutes ago

Cricketers play ‘Guess the celebrity Game’

21 minutes ago

PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for ..

25 minutes ago

A couple shot dead at home in karachi

4 minutes ago

Water sports facilities begin at Tanda Dam

7 minutes ago

Pelosi 'full of lies' with Beijing Olympic boycott ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.