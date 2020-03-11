Only fever is checked at Airports in wake of Corona virus: Parliamentary Secretary

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday told the National Assembly that staff deputed at the airports for screening of Corona virus to stop the outbreak, only checks the temperature in the passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday told the National Assembly that staff deputed at the airports for screening of Corona virus to stop the outbreak, only checks the temperature in the passengers.

Responding to a question that how the passengers entered country without checking, Dr. Nausheen Hamid said that it is a non specific screening all over the world.

She said the government is keeping the data of passengers entering in Pakistan and those who have travel history in last fourteen days.

Dr. Nausheen said that government remains in contact with the passengers for fourteen days. Doctors keep visiting them for the period at their homes.

She said the relatives of those found positive of corona virus, their family members' relatives, friends, neighbors all comprehensively checked.

She the paramedic staff at the airport is fully equipped with protective gears to avoid virus contact however passengers with fever only isolated for detailed checkup.

Responding to question about dengue, the parliamentary secretary said that dengue epidemic was contained at village Mohra Nagyal, Rawat where 440 cases were reported in August and September last year.

However a major epidemic had appeared in 2019 that was technically handled with joint efforts of all stake holders under the leadership of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and coordination, EDs and programme heads along with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

She said all stakeholders gathered under Federal Coordination Cell in the Ministry of NHSR&C and review the efforts made in providing technical epidemiological as well as recommended clinical case response to each and every case.