Only Three Polio Cases Reported So Far In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

Only three polio cases reported so far in Punjab

Only three polio cases were reported so far in Punjab during the current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Only three polio cases were reported so far in Punjab during the current year.

This was stated by polio eradication focal person Dr. Saeed while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that all the three cases were from Lahore including one each from Data Darbar town, Shalamar town and Alama Iqbal town.

Commenting on the overall polio situation, he said that 27 confirmed polio cases were reported from various parts of the country including three from Punjab.

Former DGHS Punjab Dr. Munir Ahmed said that Pakistan would soon be polio-free as hectic efforts were being done in this regard.

He said that concerted efforts were needed for the eradication of polio from the country, adding that a National Action Plan for polio eradication was being implemented in the province. International agencies had acknowledged the efforts of the Punjab government in this regard, he said.

He maintained that people's cooperation was of key importance in efforts to combat polio.

He said that there was a need to work with national spirit in the eradication of polio.

