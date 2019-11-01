OPD inaugurated at Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi

Brig. Imran Ul Haq inaugurated Out Patient Department (OPD) in Cantonment General Hospital here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Brig. Imran Ul Haq inaugurated Out Patient Department (OPD) in Cantonment General Hospital here on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, Imran Ul Haq said the purpose of OPD was to provide better health care facilities to the patients round the clock.

He asked the doctors to perform their duties with honesty and served the patients with dedication.

He said that specialists, medical officers, dental surgeons and other para- medical staff had been appointed and different kinds of medicines, ultrasound and other tests would be available in the hospital.