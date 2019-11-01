UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPD Inaugurated At Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:39 PM

OPD inaugurated at Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi

Brig. Imran Ul Haq inaugurated Out Patient Department (OPD) in Cantonment General Hospital here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Brig. Imran Ul Haq inaugurated Out Patient Department (OPD) in Cantonment General Hospital here on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, Imran Ul Haq said the purpose of OPD was to provide better health care facilities to the patients round the clock.

He asked the doctors to perform their duties with honesty and served the patients with dedication.

He said that specialists, medical officers, dental surgeons and other para- medical staff had been appointed and different kinds of medicines, ultrasound and other tests would be available in the hospital.

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel named Pakistan captain for ACC Emergi ..

3 minutes ago

Policy of squeezing existing taxpayers against nat ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on US to Immediately Return Imprisone ..

1 minute ago

Egypt Internal Security Forces Intensify Use of To ..

1 minute ago

Brazil's unemployment at 11.8 pct in Q3

1 minute ago

CPO holds open court

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.