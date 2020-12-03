UrduPoint.com
OPD Services At LRH Not Closed, Emergency Service Continued Round Clock: LRH Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:51 PM

The spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar here Thursday clarified that Out Patients Departments (OPD) has not been closed and emergency service also continued around the clock in the KP's largest public sector hospital despite spike in coronavirus cases

Muhammad Asim, spokesperson of LRH told reporters here Thursday that OPD service was being run with adaptation of full precautionary measures with provision of all facilities including X-Rays, MRI, ultrasound and others diagnostic services to patients.

Inspite of spike in coronavirus cases, he said, doctors continued attending patients in all OPD departments besides emergency and accident department 24/7.

The spokesman said treatment was being provided to all kinds of patients including medical and surgical under SOPs and only one attendant was allowed with a patient to avoid rush in the hospital besides ensure smooth delivery of service.

