UrduPoint.com

OPD Services Restored In Public Hospitals Of Quetta After 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 04:35 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Outdoor Patients (OPD) services have been restored in government hospitals of Quetta on Tuesday after it was suspended by the Young Doctors Association (YDA) six months back.

The YDA went on strike on November 29,2021 for the fulfillment of their demands including availability of medicines and restoration of medical equipment in hospitals, enhancement of salary package of doctors and appointment of doctors through public service commission.

The health authorities warned that the disciplinary action against the absent doctors. The closure of casualty, emergency services and OPDs caused great inconvenience for the needy and poor patients hailing from far flung areas of the province to public hospitals.

