PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hasham Inamullah Friday blamed the opposition for unavailability of doctors in medical facilities situated in remote areas of the province.

Whenever an action was initiated against doctors unwilling to serve in far flung areas, the opposition lawmakers stressed the government to adopt reconciliatory approach instead of asking the protesting medical professionals to mend their ways, he said while responding to a question of Paksiatn Peoples Party's Sahibzada Sanaullah.

Dr Hasham said that health department has made 1000 transfers aiming improvement of health providing facilities but doctors are not willing to leave cities and serve in remote areas. He regretted that efforts of government received set back when we are being advised to adopt a reconciliatory approach over the subject matter.

He said the delay in the passage of District Health Authority Bill had negatively impacted the government's efforts to reform the health sector.

He told the house that proposals, and suggestions regarding upgradation of hospitals had been forwarded to the Planning Department that would consider the projects keeping in view the factors of priority, feasibility and funds availability. He assured Sahibzada Sanaullah of inclusion of those health projects of Dir in next ADP that were left by the Planning Department in the current fiscal year.

The PPP lawmaker had complained that majority of 33 Basic Health Units in Dir were without doctors and the area people were facing difficulties in getting healthcare. Only one doctor had been appointed in the area, while the only Category D hospital of Dir had also not been upgraded despite the increasing number of patients, he added.

Answering the question of Awami National Party's Shagufta Malik regarding status of hospitals in PK 64, the minister said the government had released funds for Daag Ismail Khan, Manki Sharif and Ziarat Kaka hospitals. The delay in that regard was due to the additional work of communication and works department, he added.

Shagufta Malik rejected the details provided by the departments concerned in reponse to her question regarding the number of government officers working on more than one post, with information about their salaries, perks and number of official vehicles under their use.

Food Minister Qalander Lodi tried to placate her, saying the written answer of the department concerned was comprehensive. However, she insisted on referring the matter to the standing committee.

Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani, Nighat Orakzai of PPP and Khushdil Khan of ANP also supported the stance of Shagufta Malik.

Afterwards the food minister agreed with Shagufta Malik and the matter was referred by the speaker to the standing committee.

Samar Bilour of ANP, through her question also inquired about the progress being made by law enforcers in Yakatook blast. She said the ill-fated victims were demanding to bring perpetrators of the incident to justice. the speaker also directed home department to brief the victim families about the investigations.

Later, Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai responded to privilege motions of Shagufta Malik, Mian Nisar Gul of JUI, and Muhammad Zahir Shah of PTI.

Shagufta Malik complained of indifferent attitude of Secretary Local Government saying that she tried to contact him over a public issue time and time again but in vain. He breached her privilege as a public representative.

Mian Nisar Gul of JUI through his adjournment motion raised the issue of land selection for Institute of Petroleum Technology in Karak. He said the institute should be constructed in the area giving the highest production of oil, but Karak had been ignored in that regard.

Muhammad Zahir Shah of PTI through his call attention notice highlighted the issue of land being turned barren in Mardan and Swabi. He said that water logged land that was being made arable under Swabi Scarp Project has once again become useless due to the same reason.

Taking the floor, Information Minister agreed with Shagufta Malik and said that public representative each and every member of the house deserve respect and attention. He also assented to the demand of ANP lawmaker to refer the matter to concerned committee. He also informed the house that accessibility, economy and its proximity to Indus Highway were the reasons of selecting land for the institute in Takht-e-Nasrati.

Shaukat informed the house that concerned authorities including WAPDA and Irrigation Departments would be consulted to resolve the issue of water logging and salinity in Swabi and Mardan.

He also defended government when leader of opposition, Akram Khan Durrani expressed concern over Bus Rapid Transit. He said that if opposition has a proof of corruption in the project it should come forward. He said that BRT is a gift of PTI government to people of Peshawar and it should not be politicized.