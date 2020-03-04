UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ottawa Yet To Assist Up To 200 Canadians Stranded In Coronavirus-Hit Iran - Advocacy Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Ottawa Yet to Assist Up to 200 Canadians Stranded in Coronavirus-Hit Iran - Advocacy Group

The Canadian government has yet to undertake meaningful action to bring back the up to 200 Canadians stranded in coronavirus-stricken Iran, Iranian Canadian Congress (ICC) Vice President Pouyan Tabasinejad told Sputnik

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Canadian government has yet to undertake meaningful action to bring back the up to 200 Canadians stranded in coronavirus-stricken Iran, Iranian Canadian Congress (ICC) Vice President Pouyan Tabasinejad told Sputnik.

Last week, Tabasinejad in an open letter called on Ottawa to repatriate the Canadians stranded in the Persian Gulf state.

"We have only those who contacted us... the last time we counted it was around 150. I'd predict it's about 200 now," Tabasinejad said about the number of requests from Iranian Canadians seeking to return home. "We haven't gotten any real response. The government is still telling people that they can take commercial flights out of the country."

The open letter was in response to comments made last week by Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne who said there are no plans to extract Canadians from coronavirus-stricken countries similar to the evacuation from China's Hubei province. Canada's top diplomat said Canadians seeking to leave Iran and other countries where COVID-19 rates have spiked should do so via commercial means.

Global Affairs Canada did not respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

Tabasinejad and other community members have expressed concern that the number of commercial options for leaving Iran continues to dwindle by the day, with a number of countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bahrain suspending air traffic with Iran.

The ICC's VP cited international efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from Iran as an example for Canada.

On Tuesday, the UAE become the latest state to evacuate its citizens from Iran while China, India, Qatar and Kuwait are reportedly planning to do the same.

Iran has recently been ravaged by the deadly virus, with the country's health authorities reporting 835 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 77 and the total number of infections has reached 2,336.

Canada his home to one of the largest Iranian diasporas in the world, with an approximate 300,000 Canadians of Iranian descent and many still traveling to their ancestral homeland for personal and professional reasons.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. More than 89,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, some 3,000 have died and more than 45,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World ICC Iran China Canada UAE Kuwait Died Traffic Qatar Ottawa Same Bahrain United Arab Emirates December Congress From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

3 minutes ago

Dunk, Patel record partnership sets Qalandars’ f ..

12 minutes ago

Fawad confirms uniform education in Pakistan: Fede ..

14 minutes ago

Govt emphasizing on provision of best health facil ..

14 minutes ago

Baloch culture day celebrates in Sukkur

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.