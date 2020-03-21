Out of 2700 tested for COVID-19, 101 diagnosed positive: Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Saturday said the Sindh Health department has conducted up to 2700 tests for COVID-19 so far in the province.

Out of these tests, 101 were found positive from Karachi, 1 positive case from Hyderabad.

She said the total tally of the province now stand at 357, according to a statement.

The minister added that out of 357 cases, two patients were cured and discharged from Karachi and one from Hyderabad.

"Our teams are working round the clock to make sure that people are tested in a timely manner and are given the best service possible," said Dr. Azra Pechuho.

She said, "we so far have 60 cases of local transmission and urge people to maintain social distancing to avoid community spread and if someone has a 14 day history of foreign travel he needs to quarantine himself at home for 14 days to avoid transmission of COVID-19."She said the total number of patients under treatment were 353.