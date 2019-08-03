Out-of-order hospital equipment to be repaired: Minister

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed all medical superintendents of public sector hospitals to send her lists and details of the faulty and out-of-order equipment of their hospitals.

She said that all faulty and out-of-order machinery and equipment would be replaced or repaired immediately in the government hospitals. The MRI, ultrasound and other machinery should be maintained and kept functional in the government hospitals, she added.

The minister said that departments concerned should prepare lists for procuring new machinery in schemes of annual development budget.

